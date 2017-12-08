Plumbers urge homeowners to protect pipes during cold weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the temperatures drop, plumbers encourage homeowners to do what they can to prevent pipes from freezing in their homes.

Frozen pipes is a problem homeowner Cindy Bateman is all too familiar with.

“It was a mess,” she said. “Part of our basement flooded.”

Plumbing companies say that kind of problem keeps them busy once the temperatures drop below 30 degrees.

“We’re preparing more service guys to work longer hours, to take more calls,” said Nathan Patterson, vice president of Korrect Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning.

The pipes most at risk are those near the outside walls of the home, Patterson said. That’s where insulation, leaving cabinets open and keeping water running at a drip come in handy, he added.

“Moving water doesn’t freeze as quick as water that’s still, so that helps it prolong the freezing process,” Patterson said.

Patterson also encourages people to turn up the heat in their homes.

“If the home is warmer as opposed to turning the thermostat down to save a little bit, it could actually be better for the plumbing in the long run,” he said.

Patterson also urges homeowners to know where the home’s water shut off valve is so you can lessen damage from a leak.

Cindy Bateman said she and her husband are trying to make sure another leak doesn’t happen at their house.

“Last night, he opened the doors underneath the kitchen sink and downstairs around the furnace,” she said. “And if it gets really bad, he will run the faucets dripping.”

Patterson recommends making sure your hose is not still on the outside faucet to prevent flooding in the spring. You should also make sure your home is properly insulated, he added.