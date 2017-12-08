Police bait porch pirates with fake packages

By Published:

HIAWATHA, Iowa (NBC) – A police department in Iowa is cracking down on porch pirates, using fake packages and a GPS-like device to catch the crooks.

“We get instant notification you know as soon as somebody picks it up, and we have the ability to track that and find them,” said Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks.

The department is asking people to volunteer their porches for the stings, posting on Facebook: “All we are looking for is permission to use your porch for a bait package.”

Police say multiple takers have already reached out to help.

