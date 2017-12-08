Police bait porch pirates with fake packages

HIAWATHA, Iowa (NBC) – A police department in Iowa is cracking down on porch pirates, using fake packages and a GPS-like device to catch the crooks.

“We get instant notification you know as soon as somebody picks it up, and we have the ability to track that and find them,” said Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks.

The department is asking people to volunteer their porches for the stings, posting on Facebook: “All we are looking for is permission to use your porch for a bait package.”

Police say multiple takers have already reached out to help.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.