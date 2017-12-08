Police find man dead with gunshot wound inside Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a Dayton house.

Officers arrived at a house in the 1100 block of Grafton Avenue near Delaware Avenue just before 1:00 pm Friday.

Police say a family member found the man shot and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

Police are not releasing any more information about the investigation.

