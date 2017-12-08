Police find man dead with gunshot wound inside Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a Dayton house.

Officers arrived at a house in the 1100 block of Grafton Avenue near Delaware Avenue just before 1:00 pm Friday.

Police say a family member found the man shot and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

Police are not releasing any more information about the investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news