Police investigate after person found dead near Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after finding a person dead near the Great Miami River.

Someone called police just after 12:30 p.m Friday to report the body near the Monument Street Bridge.

Police confirm a person was found dead at that location.

Authorities have not released any other information about the investigation.

