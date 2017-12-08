Police investigate after person found dead near Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after finding a person dead near the Great Miami River.

Someone called police just after 12:30 p.m Friday to report the body near the Monument Street Bridge.

Police confirm a person was found dead at that location.

Authorities have not released any other information about the investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates on air online as the story develops.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news