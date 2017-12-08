Rat torture alleged in hazing case

(WHEC/NBC News) Nine people, including six College of Brockport students, have been arrested following a hazing investigation that includes allegations of animal torture.

“We had some brave individuals come forward and that’s what it takes, somebody to be brave, come forward and tell their story,” said Brockport Police Lt. Mark Cuzzupoli.

The men were part of a fraternity group known as “The Delts,” although their charter was revoked by the national Delta Sigma Phi organization in 2001.

The charges against them include alcohol violations, assault and criminal hazing.

Two are also charged with animal torture.