Stebbins High School students carry on 40 year shopping tradition

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from Stebbins High School skipped class for a shopping spree Friday. The school-sanctioned field trip was part of an annual program to purchase holiday gifts for families in need.

The Mad River School District has been raising money for more than 40 years to help alleviate the holiday financial burden on Riverside families. Since the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, class competitions and community fundraisers collected more than $6,000 for the initiative.

“I’d feel bad for the kids who woke on Christmas morning and maybe they didn’t have anything because their parents couldn’t afford it,” said Stebbins student body vice president Macy Monaghan.

The funds helped 75 families with more than 180 children this holiday season. Friday, the Stebbins Student Senate filled carts full of toys, clothing and other gifts.

Student body president Owen Holland said, “When you shop for the kids, it feels like you get to know them and you buy stuff you think they’d like. It just feels good when we pack things up and write Christmas cards to them.”

Following the closing of a nearby K-Mart, the students shopped at a Fairborn Meijer store for the first time in the fundraiser’s history. The company contributed an additional $1,500 to the program and gave the shoppers an extra 20 percent off of the total bill.

The students said they were amazed by both the store and community generosity.

“They’re very supportive,” said Stebbins senior Logan Livesay. “The school always backs us up. The community always backs us up.”

Stebbins senior class president Hannah McGuire added, “Everyone just comes together to do something for the people that need this. And I think that’s amazing.”