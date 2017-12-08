Teen pleads not guilty in deaths of 2 students

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teenager facing charges in the death of two Greenon High School students appeared in court Friday.

Trey Blevins, 18, was arraigned in Judge Stephen Wolaver’s Greene County courtroom.

Blevins pleaded not guilty to all charges, including two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the second degree and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the third degree.

Blevins is due back in court on January 8, 2018. Judge Wolaver continued Blevins’ bond at $50,000. Blevins is being represented by attorney Jon Paul Rion.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Blevins was high on marijuana and three times over the state limit when he crashed his car in August.

Both David Waag and Connor Williams were in the backseat of the car and were killed.

The crash happened just before 4:00 pm off Wilkerson Road August 20.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

OSP Xenia Post Lt. Matt Schmenk says Blevins was arrested by Clark County deputies.

Blevins is also charged with one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which is a misdemeanor.

David Waag was 17-years-old and senior at Greenon High School, while 15-year-old Connor Williams was a sophomore.

Greenon High School did not have a comment on the recent development.

2 NEWS is continuing to follow this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

