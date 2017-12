GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are on the scene of a serious crash in Greene County.

Dispatch with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a crash at the 3100 block of State Route 380 in Spring Valley that happened

Dispatch with the Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash involved one car.

Several occupants were inside including a small child.

We’re working to learn the conditions of the victims involved and will provide updates on WDTN.com.