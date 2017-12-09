First accumulating snow falls in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Light snow has begun to fall in the Miami Valley Saturday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says to expect light accumulations…generally in the 1″ to 2″ range. Watch for slick spots on roadways.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Weather Alert for the following counties:

Montgomery
Greene
Clark
Miami
Preble
Darke
Shelby
Logan
Champaign
Auglaize
Mercer
Wayne
Butler
Warren

Davis says the snow showers should last throughout Saturday evening, then it will turn mostly cloudy and cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.

