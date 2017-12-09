First accumulating snow falls in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Light snow has begun to fall in the Miami Valley Saturday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says to expect light accumulations…generally in the 1″ to 2″ range. Watch for slick spots on roadways.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Weather Alert for the following counties:

Montgomery

Greene

Clark

Miami

Preble

Darke

Shelby

Logan

Champaign

Auglaize

Mercer

Wayne

Butler

Warren

Davis says the snow showers should last throughout Saturday evening, then it will turn mostly cloudy and cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.