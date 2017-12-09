Flyers fall to Penn

– The University of Dayton men’s basketball fell to Penn 78-70 on Saturday at UD Arena. Stats were fairly even across the board except for three-point shooting.

The Flyers were led by Josh Cunningham, who scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. John Crosby joined him in double figures with 15 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 35 Penn 35

• Penn opened the game on a 16-5 run

• Dayton battled back to tie up the game 21-21 with seven minutes left in the half

• Jordan Davis hit a three to end the half and tie the game at 35.

• The Flyers shot a solid 50% from the field while holding the Quakers to 38%.

• Penn shot from the arc making 8-of-14 (57%), while Dayton shot 6-of-14 (43%).

• Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 11 points and five rebounds.

2nd Half: Penn 78 Dayton 70

• Flyers trailed 62-55 with just over seven minutes to go in the game.

• Penn continued to shoot beyond the arc, connecting on 13-of-22 threes.

• The Flyers cut the lead down to one point (62-61) with just over three minutes to go, but were unable to take the lead.

• Cunningham led all scorers with 21 points, shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.

• The Quakers were able to make their free throws in crunch time, making nine of their last 11 (including the first seven of that stretch) and seal the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Both teams shot well from the field, with UD shooting 49% and Penn shooting 55%.

• Sam Jones scored a career high for the Quakers with 15 points off the bench, making 5-of-6 threes.

• Cunningham shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, making him a perfect 15-of-15 for the week from the field.

• Cunningham had 21 points and eight rebounds, while John Crosby added 15 points.

• The Flyers had eight players score and two in double figures.

• Darrell Davis and Matej Svoboda led UD with four assists each.

KEY STAT

• 16 – Penn converted 16 fast break points compared to only seven by Dayton

• 59% – The Quakers shot an incredible 13-of-22 (59%) from three, while the Flyers shot 9-of-26 (35%).

UP NEXT

• After finals week, the Flyers will stay home to play Georgia State on Saturday, Dec. 16th. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.