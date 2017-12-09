Local group calls for justice for three men shot by police

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local organization held a justice rally, Saturday, for three men who were shot and killed by police earlier this year.

Families of John Crawford Keshern Burney and Jamarco McShann – who were killed in officer-involved shootings – gathered at the rally.

Reverend Jerome McCorry, president of the National Congress on Faith and Social Justice said they decided to hold the rally to call attention to the matter.

“So often, these families feel alone,” McCorry said. “Police departments tell us when these cases happen, be patient… Let us investigate, but at the same time they immediately use the media to get their narratives out, while we’re being patient.

“What we’re saying is, we’re not going to be patient like that anymore.”

Saturday’s event was the first in a series of rallies planned for Beavercreek and Dayton.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s