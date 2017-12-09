Local group calls for justice for three men shot by police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local organization held a justice rally, Saturday, for three men who were shot and killed by police earlier this year.

Families of John Crawford Keshern Burney and Jamarco McShann – who were killed in officer-involved shootings – gathered at the rally.

Reverend Jerome McCorry, president of the National Congress on Faith and Social Justice said they decided to hold the rally to call attention to the matter.

“So often, these families feel alone,” McCorry said. “Police departments tell us when these cases happen, be patient… Let us investigate, but at the same time they immediately use the media to get their narratives out, while we’re being patient.

“What we’re saying is, we’re not going to be patient like that anymore.”

Saturday’s event was the first in a series of rallies planned for Beavercreek and Dayton.