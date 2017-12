DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are on the hunt for the person responsible for vandalizing a Dayton public school bus.

It happened Thursday on James H. McGee Boulevard near Walton Avenue.

The driver told police, she was driving north when someone threw a rock through a window.

But the driver said, she didn’t see anyone.

Police investigated the scene and found two other cars had been hit by rocks.

Police are now seeking the public’s help. If you have any information, call 222-STOP.