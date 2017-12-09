Raiders defeat Kent State

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Kent State Saturday afternoon at the Wright State Nutter Center 63-54.  WSU is now 6-4 while KSU drops to 5-5.

Game Breakdown
First Half (31-24)
*Kent State jumped out to a 5-0 lead but the Raiders bounced right back on three free throws by senior Grant Benzinger and a rebound basket from freshman Louden Love.
*The lead bounced back and forth but the Raiders held the hand for more than 13 minutes.
*WSU had six points from Benzinger, Parker Ernsthausen and Jaylon Hall with five from Mark Hughes.
*Justin Mitchell grabbed five rebounds as WSU led the boards 18-14.
*The Raiders shot 38% while forcing 10 Kent State turnovers.
*Kent State his six threes, led by Jalen Avery with six points.

Second Half (63-54)
*The second period started off with hustle and a dunk by Love.
*WSU played seven players with four finishing in double-figure points: Benzinger 13, Ernsthausen and Hall 11 each and Winchester 10.
*Mitchell ended in double-figure rebounding with 11 boards.
*The Raiders shot 38.5% from the field (20-52) but lost the boards 36-31.
*Kent State had 24 turnovers on nine Raider steals.

Key Numbers
*The Raiders outscored the Flashes in the pain 30-20 and off the bench 21-16.

Next Up
Wright State has the week off as they travel to Toledo next Saturday for a 2 pm game.

