Slick roads lead to several crashes across Miami Valley

(WDTN) – Weather related crashes keep Miami Valley law enforcement busy Saturday afternoon.

In Greene County, police and firefighters responded to an off-road, single-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Exit 24.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Clark County deputies are called to a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Springfield.

Deputies say two people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says to expect light accumulations…generally in the 1″ to 2″ range.

The snow showers should last throughout Saturday evening.