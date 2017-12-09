Slick roads lead to several crashes across Miami Valley

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
Slide off crash in Greene County (Kristen Eskow)

(WDTN) – Weather related crashes keep Miami Valley law enforcement busy Saturday afternoon.

In Greene County, police and firefighters responded to an off-road, single-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Exit 24.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Clark County deputies are called to a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Springfield.

Rollover crash in Clark County (Darren King)

Deputies say two people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says to expect light accumulations…generally in the 1″ to 2″ range.

The snow showers should last throughout Saturday evening.

