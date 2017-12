TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy police are investigating an apparent homicide.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, it happened on Walnut Street Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old Willard Higgins of Troy.

Higgins died at Kettering Hospital around 5 p.m. Friday.

Detectives are questioning a suspect in connection with the incident.

No further information is available at this time.