Trump pays tribute to civil rights movement

Associated Press Published:
(President Donald Trump gets a tour of the newly-opened Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, joins the president on the tour. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Mississippi for the opening of museums dedicated to the state’s history and its role in the civil rights movement (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Mississippi’s role in the civil rights movement at the opening of two new museums in Jackson, the capital.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting Saturday’s event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

In his remarks to assembled guests, Trump said: “The civil rights museum records the oppression, cruelty and injustice inflicted on the African-American community, the fight to bring down Jim Crow and end segregation, to gain the right to vote and to achieve the sacred birthright of equality.”

He said: “And it’s big stuff. That’s big stuff.”

Trump left before the public opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the adjacent Museum of Mississippi History.

11:05 a.m.

About 50 protesters greeted President Donald Trump at the opening of museums in Jackson, Mississippi, dedicated to the state’s history and its role in the civil rights movement.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting the event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, the only statewide elected official who’s a Democrat, declined an invitation to go inside the museums to meet Trump. Hood instead mingled with the public at the ceremony outside.

The national president of the NAACP and the mayor of Jackson also are not attending Saturday’s opening. They said they can’t share a stage with Trump in Mississippi because of his “pompous disregard” for the values embodied by the civil rights movement.

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Mississippi to help open a museum dedicated to the state’s role in the civil rights movement.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — are boycotting the event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Lewis had been expected to be one of the main speakers, along with Myrlie Evers, the widow of assassinated Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers.

Medgar Evers’ brother, Charles, who endorsed Trump, was among those who greeted him at the airport in Jackson on Saturday.

Trump plans to tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and make brief remarks to assembled guests, but will leave before the public opening of this museum and an adjacent museum on Mississippi history.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s