Aggressive wild turkey in northern Ohio hurt after being hit by car

Associated Press Published:
WKYC photo

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (AP) — A wild turkey that’s become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in northeast Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.

Cleveland.com reports a wildlife team took the male turkey known as Frank to an exotic animal veterinarian with a broken leg after he was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga Falls.

It’s been reported on Facebook that Frank became aggressive toward people after a female turkey he was often seen with was struck and killed about a year ago.

A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased chase people and even vehicles said he might have been separated from a local flock.

The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.

