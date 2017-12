DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is in custody after a man if found shot dead in a Dayton home.

According to police reports, 23-year-old Markale Thomas of Dayton was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of Sayed Villanueva.

Villanueva was discovered by family members in a Grafton Avenue home on Friday…shot at least once.

Thomas is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He is being charged with Murder.