Church helps families in need get their Christmas shopping done

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local church is providing some “shopping therapy” this holiday season, for families in need.

Fairhaven Church has partnered with the Life Enrichment Center to host a Christmas Store.

The church congregation banded together to donate toys, clothing, gift cards, and more.

It’s for families who might be struggling to shop and buy Christmas gifts, this year.

Nikki Sherck, the administrative director of Life Enrichment Center said it’s the donors that make the event possible.

“They donated all of the items,” Sherck said. “It’s a really awesome opportunity, much like a store. They’re getting quite a selection to pick from.”

More than 300 families shopped at the store. It’s the second time they’ve held the event.