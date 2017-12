LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A fatal crash is under investigation in Liberty Township.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, deputies were called to Hamilton Middletown Road around 8:20 p.m Saturday on a two vehicle accident with entrapment.

They arrived to find the driver of one of the vehicles dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.