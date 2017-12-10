Thieves target West Dayton grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a West Dayton Grocery store.

It happened at the Estridge Market on Hoover Avenue near Gettysburg around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The owner says a neighbor called him after hearing alarms going off in the store.

He arrived to find the doors had been ripped off.

Nothing was taken, but the owner suspects the thieves were after the ATM.

The owner says the store will stay open during cleanup.

Estridge Market, which has been in the neighborhood for over 40 years, is one of the few groceries stores left in West Dayton.

Earlier this month Aldi announced it was closing its Westown location after 20 years.