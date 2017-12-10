Wind chills in the teens and 20s today

By Published:

After the first accumulating snow for the season, roads are still a little slick in spots this morning.  Today expect winds to pick up and be gusty out of the southwest.  Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day..

TODAY:  Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and continued cold.  High 32

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Low 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some light snow showers especially north. High 38

Several disturbances will pass through the area this week which will allow for periods of snow showers.  Best chances are Tuesday and Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

 

