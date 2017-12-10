Wisconsin Goodwill finds WWII veteran’s historic documents, sent to Dayton AF museum

National Museum of the United States Air Force. (WDTN Photo)
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — An employee at a Goodwill outlet store in eastern Wisconsin retrieved a three-ring binder from the store’s sorting area that was packed with historic documents.

The Goodwill employee found the documents in the Appleton store in October. They were in the sorting area where items that don’t get sold are placed, either to be recycled or sent to other markets.

The documents related to the life of Lt. Col. Eugene Tremblay. The Chippewa Falls native served in the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II and received a Purple Heart. Documents included Tremblay’s birth certificate and military records.

Dave Gordon is president of the Chippewa County Historical Society. He says the finds are a treasure.

The binder is now at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

