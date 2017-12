DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is shot and killed in Dayton.

It happened at a home on West Fairview Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to a 911 call, a male caller says he was trying to unload a gun and it went off…hitting the woman in the shoulder.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Eileen Jones of Dayton.

Homicide detectives are investigating.