2 die in northwest Ohio home fire

HOUCKTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people died in a mobile home fire in northwest Ohio.

The (Findlay) Courier newspaper reports that fire departments and police responded at around 2 a.m. EST Sunday to a fire report. Two bodies were found inside after the fire was put out.

The Ohio state fire marshal and Hancock County coroner and sheriff’s office are investigating the fire’s cause. The two victims weren’t identified immediately.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.