4 suspects arrested after officers seized at least 52 pounds of marijuana

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A criminal investigation unit in Clark County seized at least 52 pounds of marijuana and around $10,000 in cash Sunday.

Kristopher Shultz, Divisions Commander for Criminal Investigations Unit for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigators were able to stop the marijuana from spreading across the Miami Valley.

Shultz said four suspects were arrested at a traffic stop in the northeast part of the city in Clark County and the investigation led the officials to believe the marijuana came from Northern California or Oregon.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

