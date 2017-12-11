Animals die in Englewood garage fire

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Several animals died when a garage burned down in Englewood early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. on Roblar Hills Drive, near Sunnyhills Drive.

Fire officials say the homeowners called 911 after waking up and seeing flames outside their garage.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames showing through the roof of the detached garage.

The garage was destroyed by fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters say they called in salt trucks to help cut down on slick spots from the water used to put out the fire.

Fire officials didn’t estimate the amount of financial damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

