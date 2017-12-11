Car flips on its top on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a driver fell asleep behind the wheel, causing a crash on I-75 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. between the E. Dixie Dr. and Dryden Road exits on I-75 northbound.

Police say a man was on his way to work when he fell asleep and ran off the right side of the road.

The car flipped onto its top.

The driver wasn’t hurt. Police say he will be cited for failure to control.

The right lane of I-75 northbound was shut down at the scene of the crash as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

