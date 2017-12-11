Coroner releases cause of death from Kettering house explosion

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner ruled the victim’s death from the Kettering house explosion as an accident.

The victim inside the Kettering house on North Claridge Drive was 58-year-old Darlene Baumgardener when it exploded Tuesday, December 5.

The coroner said the victim died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries and thermal injuries in which her death was ruled an accident.

Officers said Baumgardener was the only person in the house at the time of the explosion

