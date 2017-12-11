Coroner releases cause of death of man found near Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner released information about the man who was found dead near the Great Miami River Friday.

Someone called the police just after 12:30 p.m Friday to report the body near the Monument Street Bridge and when police arrived at the scene they confirmed a man was dead near the river.

READ MORE: Man found dead near Great Miami River identified

The coroner identified the man as 59-year-old Samuel Logan of Dayton and said he died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is still looking into the manner of his death.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.