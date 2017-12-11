Coroner releases cause of death of man found near Great Miami River

Police investigate after finding a body near the Monument St. Bridge (Photo: Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner released information about the man who was found dead near the Great Miami River Friday.

Someone called the police just after 12:30 p.m Friday to report the body near the Monument Street Bridge and when police arrived at the scene they confirmed a man was dead near the river.

The coroner identified the man as 59-year-old Samuel Logan of Dayton and said he died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is still looking into the manner of his death.

