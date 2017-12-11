Coroner rules accidental drowning in 7-month-old case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death after a 7-month-old was found dead in a bathtub.

Officers arrived at the apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton Tuesday, December 5 when they found 7-month-old Ja’Coreyaa Nichols in a bathtub.

The coroner released the cause of death which ruled the 7-month-old’s death as an accidental drowning.

