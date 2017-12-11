Dayton man gets life in prison for January shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison for a January shooting death.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday that Mark A. Shoecraft, Jr., 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 40 years‐to‐life in prison for the shooting death of Eric Raglin on January 31, 2017.

On January 31, Dayton police officers were called about gunshots being heard in the 200 block of Basswood Avenue in the City of Dayton. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 30‐year‐old Eric N. Raglin, dead inside a vehicle.

Through interviews with witnesses, Shoecraft was identified as the person who fired into the vehicle, killing Raglin. He was taken into custody on February 1, 2017 with the assistance of the SWAT Team.

A bench trial was held on October 24, and on November 9, 2017 the court found Shoecraft guilty as charged on counts of Murder, Felonious Assault, Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Carrying Concealed Weapons, and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

Shoecraft was sentenced to life in prison and will serve at least 40 years before he can be considered for parole.