Dayton man robbed during attempted sale using popular app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton were called to the 2700 block of Wayne Avenue Sunday after a man said he was robbed.

The incident happened around 6:30 pm Sunday when a man was trying to sell a sweatshirt using a popular phone app.

When officers arrived they met with a man who said he was there to meet with a man to sell his “Peace Skateboard” sweatshirt using the app “Let Go”. The victim told police the person he was there to meet identified himself as Glen Smith, who claimed to be 15-years-old and could not drive.

According to a police report on the incident, when the victim arrived at the agreed meeting place, Smith was not there. Through several text messages, the victim agreed to meet Smith in another location.

When the victim arrived at the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and Kathleen Avenue, he met with Glen and a third person. The men talked for about an hour when Smith claimed he had lost his money. The victim then told Glen he had other things to do and had to leave.

According to the report, the man who identified himself as Glen Smith gave the sweatshirt to his masked friend who then ran off. When the victim confronted “Glen” about it Gen pulled a silver, semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired one shot into the air.

The victim then ran away and told police he heard a second shot fired.

No arrests have been made in this case.