Dayton Police investigate two shootings in same area

DAYTON – One person is in critical condition, as Dayton Police investigate multiple shootings near the same area Monday night.

Authorities were dispatched to the 800 block of Boone Place, near Germantown Street, just after 8:30 p.m.

Regional Dispatch says a victim’s neighbor reported hearing gunshots, before finding one victim alive and breathing with gunshot wound.

Police also say another person was shot at the near that location. One victim is in critical condition and the other has suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.