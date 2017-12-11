Dayton Police investigating robberies linked to social media

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating multiple robberies that started as transactions on social media.

According to a police report, over the weekend a victim who was trying to sell a $200 hoodie was robbed at gunpoint. The victim reports he and the robber began the transaction on a social media app called Letgo. The buyer met the suspect on Maplewood Avenue near Riverside Dr.

Another case in Dayton happened in the 100 block of Melba St. near Broadway Ave. In this case the victim met the suspect through Facebook and was trying to sell a gaming system for $300. The suspect then paid for the item with fake money, which according to the report is sitting in an evidence room.

“With the increase in social media apps and things like that we are seeing an increase throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season,” said Major Brian Johns.

For online buyers/sellers who need to make needed exchanges you can make the exchange at the following locations through the Dayton Police Safe Exchange Program:

East Patrol Operations Division North (417 E. Helena St.)

East Patrol Operations Division South (2721 Wayne Ave.) w

Once both parties have agreed on exchange terms, they may meet at one of the two locations and look for the “Safe Exchange Zone” sign near the main entrance. The building lobby at the either location will be available during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday). If the lobby is not accessible, the parking lot is also a safe exchange zone because it is monitored and recorded by video surveillance. In addition, a peace officer may be requested to be present during the exchange by calling 333-COPS.

If you have any information about these cases call the Dayton Police Department.