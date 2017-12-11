Developer hints at job creation for old Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds redevelopment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairgrounds to Future has submitted a funding request to the Dayton Development Coalition.

In that application, the developer expects to create more than 100 jobs.

At most, the Fairgrounds Redevelopment group estimates 250 jobs could be generated.

That’s just for the redevelopment of the 38-acre property that used to be the fairgrounds.

As far as what could fill this space, the application says there is potential for just about everything you can think of.

Ranging from commercial space to public space.

The Dayton Development Coalition asks applicants what they estimate job growth could be over a ten year span.

According to the application, Fairground Redevelopment estimates 1,000 jobs could be created.

The application also says $25 million dollars will be needed to invest in the property.

Both Premier Health and the University of Dayton own the old fairgrounds.

The community will have another chance to talk about their ideas for the land on January 25th at the fairgrounds coliseum from 6-7:30pm.

