Forget Elf on a Shelf: ‘Hippo on a Grippo’ is the new holiday tradition

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Forget Elf on a Shelf. There’s a new favorite Christmas tradition in Cincinnati.

“Hippo on a Grippo” is now a thing, or at least a catchy concept from Cincy Shirts.

The Cincinnati-based retailer posted a photo of a plush hippo sitting atop a box of barbecue-flavored Grippo’s potato chips.

A stuffed animal likeness of Cincinnati’s sweetheart Fiona is available at Cincy Shirts.

Toss in another Cincinnati favorite – Grippo’s potato chips – and a new holiday tradition is born.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on Jan. 24 at the Cincinnati Zoo. She was six weeks premature and weighed about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for the species.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s