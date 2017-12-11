Forget Elf on a Shelf: ‘Hippo on a Grippo’ is the new holiday tradition

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Forget Elf on a Shelf. There’s a new favorite Christmas tradition in Cincinnati.

“Hippo on a Grippo” is now a thing, or at least a catchy concept from Cincy Shirts.

The Cincinnati-based retailer posted a photo of a plush hippo sitting atop a box of barbecue-flavored Grippo’s potato chips.

A stuffed animal likeness of Cincinnati’s sweetheart Fiona is available at Cincy Shirts.

Toss in another Cincinnati favorite – Grippo’s potato chips – and a new holiday tradition is born.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born on Jan. 24 at the Cincinnati Zoo. She was six weeks premature and weighed about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for the species.