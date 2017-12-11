Greek community at a local college hosts toy drive

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fraternities and sororities on Wright State University’s campus held a “Toys for Tots” drive Monday.

They set up sites around campus for students, faculty or anyone else to donate to the cause and they filled seven large boxes with toys.

The organizations on campus hope their act will inspire others to help give to others this holiday season.

