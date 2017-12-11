Man indicted on charges, sold drugs in front of newborn

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -A man was indicted on drug and child endangering charges after officers arrested him for selling drugs in front of his newborn child.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Department started a drug investigation in November and it led the arrest of 31-year-old Brian Shaner of Eaton.

According to a press release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Shaner has a ‘significant’ drug related criminal history in 2007.

A Preble County Grand Jury indicted Shaner on these charges:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 3rd Degree Felony

Endangering Children, a 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Shaner is currently in the Preble County Jail.

