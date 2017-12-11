Man released from jail in connection to Grafton Avenue homicide

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The man who was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide case was released from jail.

Greg Flannagan, Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Prosecutor, told 2 NEWS Markale Thomas was released and no charges were filed in the homicide case on Grafton Avenue.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Grafton Avenue homicide

Officers continue to investigate this case where a man was found dead inside a home on Grafton Avenue in Dayton.

READ MORE: Man found dead inside Dayton house identified

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s