Man released from jail in connection to Grafton Avenue homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide case was released from jail.

Greg Flannagan, Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Prosecutor, told 2 NEWS Markale Thomas was released and no charges were filed in the homicide case on Grafton Avenue.

Officers continue to investigate this case where a man was found dead inside a home on Grafton Avenue in Dayton.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is

