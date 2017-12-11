NYC pipe bomb suspect had livery car license

Police stand guard in front of Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City’s subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehicles.

Authorities have identified the attacker as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. The blast in an underground subway corridor during the Monday morning rush hour injured three people, as well as Ullah.

READ MORE: NYPD commissioner: Pipe bomb was terror-related

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission says records show he had a for-hire license from March 2012 through March 2015. It then expired and wasn’t renewed. At the time, a for-hire license did not allow someone to drive one of the city’s yellow taxis.

The TLC says there are no records to indicate if he actually used the license to work as a car driver.

