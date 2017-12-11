NYC pipe bomb suspect had livery car license

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City’s subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehicles.

Authorities have identified the attacker as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. The blast in an underground subway corridor during the Monday morning rush hour injured three people, as well as Ullah.

READ MORE: NYPD commissioner: Pipe bomb was terror-related

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission says records show he had a for-hire license from March 2012 through March 2015. It then expired and wasn’t renewed. At the time, a for-hire license did not allow someone to drive one of the city’s yellow taxis.

The TLC says there are no records to indicate if he actually used the license to work as a car driver.

NYC Pipe Bomb Explosion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York Department of Motor Vehicles via AP) Police block off a sidewalk while responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A police officer stands guard in front of Port Authority Bus Terminal as law enforcement respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police stand guard in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal near New York’s Times Square following an explosion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police say the explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police block a street by Port Authority Bus Terminal near New York’s Times Square following an explosion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police say the explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police secure Eighth Avenue outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller) Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police stand guard in front of Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the crude device in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.