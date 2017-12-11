Swiss woman angry over champagne refusal ejected from plane

BERLIN (AP) — German police say the pilot of a passenger jet destined for Zurich made an unscheduled stop at Stuttgart airport because a Swiss passenger became aggressive after being denied champagne.

Reutlingen police say crew members were unable to calm the 44-year-old business class passenger, who was angered by their refusal to serve her more sparkling wine on the flight from Moscow late Saturday.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the woman, who wasn’t named, was escorted off the Airbus A320 and ordered to pay a security of 5,000 euros ($5,871).

They said the 43 passengers on board were never in danger, but the total cost involved in the unplanned stopover likely amounted to several tens of thousands of euros.

