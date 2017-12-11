White House links bomb, immigration issue

NEW YORK (AP) — A White House spokeswoman says a pipe bomb explosion in New York City’s subway system shows the need for “immigration reform.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Congress should work with the president, stressing the need to “protect our borders” and calling for a “merit-based” immigration system.
Authorities say a man inspired by the Islamic State group set off a pipe bomb strapped to his body in a subway corridor near Times Square, injuring himself and wounding three others.
Law enforcement officials say the man came to the U.S. from Bangladesh seven years ago with a type of preferential visa for people with relatives who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.