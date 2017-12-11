Woman hospitalized after Miamisburg crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Miamisburg.

Police say a woman in a car ran a stop sign on Jamaica Road at the intersection of Upper Miamisburg Road just after 5:30 a.m. Monday. A pickup truck hit the woman’s car.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police did not release her condition.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt.

The intersection was initially shut down due to the crash. Authorities were able to remove the vehicles and move into the southbound lane of Jamaica Road, reopening the intersection by 6:30 a.m.

Police say they often see crashes at the intersection of Jamaica and Upper Miamisburg Roads. Officers urge people to use caution when driving in that area.

The crash remains under investigation.

