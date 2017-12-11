Wreath rehab! Up-cycle your old wreath for pennies

By Published:

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) –  Do you have an attic, garage or spare closet packed with old Christmas decorations that you’re ashamed for Santa to see? With a few tweaks, you can take your old wreaths from drab to fab with a little rehab.

The owners of The Hen House in Carrollwood explain it’s easy, and inexpensive, to up-cycle a wreath.

First, trim off outdated bows and other adornments, salvaging what you can.

Next, give the wreath a good fluff and clean off any dust by dunking the wreath in a tub of water with a little Dawn dish detergent, or spray it down with a leaf-shine product for artificial plants.

Then, create an elegant bow using wired ribbon, folded into loops and secured with wire. The experts at The Hen House suggest buying spools of ribbon from Costco or Sam’s Club, rather than a craft store, to save money.

Finish your wreath with ornaments from a dollar store, or those you already have on hand. The ornaments can be easily attached using pipe cleaners.

The entire project takes under 30 minutes to complete, and can be done for under $10.

If you want to try out a wreath rehab, but are nervous about going it alone, The Hen House is hosting a wreath rehab workshop on Friday, December 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can learn more at http://www.thehh.com/.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s