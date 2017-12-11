Wreath rehab! Up-cycle your old wreath for pennies

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Do you have an attic, garage or spare closet packed with old Christmas decorations that you’re ashamed for Santa to see? With a few tweaks, you can take your old wreaths from drab to fab with a little rehab.

The owners of The Hen House in Carrollwood explain it’s easy, and inexpensive, to up-cycle a wreath.

First, trim off outdated bows and other adornments, salvaging what you can.

Next, give the wreath a good fluff and clean off any dust by dunking the wreath in a tub of water with a little Dawn dish detergent, or spray it down with a leaf-shine product for artificial plants.

Then, create an elegant bow using wired ribbon, folded into loops and secured with wire. The experts at The Hen House suggest buying spools of ribbon from Costco or Sam’s Club, rather than a craft store, to save money.

Finish your wreath with ornaments from a dollar store, or those you already have on hand. The ornaments can be easily attached using pipe cleaners.

The entire project takes under 30 minutes to complete, and can be done for under $10.

If you want to try out a wreath rehab, but are nervous about going it alone, The Hen House is hosting a wreath rehab workshop on Friday, December 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can learn more at http://www.thehh.com/.