2 females accuse ‘safe ride’ taxi driver of sex assault

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) – Police say the driver who ran the “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service for students at Ohio’s Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.

Police in Oxford, which is home to the university, say 38-year-old Sherman Jackson II has been jailed in Butler County on suspicion of rape and kidnapping.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. The case wasn’t yet listed in local court records early Tuesday.

Oxford police say Jackson was arrested after two young women filed separate reports alleging that they were assaulted by him in his vehicle when they used the taxi service on Friday and Saturday. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

