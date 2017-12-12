Anonymous diner leaves $2,000 tip for Arizona wait staff

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WFLA) — It was another busy breakfast rush at the Five and Diner in Scottsdale, except for one extraordinary customer.

According to reports, a complete stranger who ordered eggs and bacon left behind a lot more than the $17 he owed for his food. A tip that made this restaurant employee rub her eyes and take a second look. “When you look at it you think, oh 200…but no it was 2,000. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that one. You hear about it on the news but never think it’ll happen to you,” says diner manager Delia Meek.

Along with the generous tip was a message that made every employee’s day: “Please split with the whole staff. Merry Christmas.” The $2,000 split was about $222 a person.

Meek says, “It takes a lot of weight off their shoulders. $200 makes a big difference on bus boy pay or cooks pay or hostess. So $200, it makes your week.”

The act of kindness has been contagious. “I just got one for $200 and it almost made me cry..he comes in…I’m like wowww,” said Meek.

