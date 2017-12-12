Driver, student dead after school bus fire in western Iowa

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people died in a school bus fire in western Iowa Tuesday morning.

Police in Shenendoah, Iowa say the driver and one student on board died when a school bus caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire on the bus was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday southeast of Oakland, Iowa.

There may have been as many as 20 students on the bus when the fire was reported. The bus was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff John Reynolds told the Omaha World Herald the remains of two people were found after the fire was extinguished.

