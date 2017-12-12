Candlelight vigil to be held week of Sandy Hook anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton advocacy group will hold a candlelight vigil to end gun violence in remembrance of the five-year mark of the Sandy Hook Elementary school tragedy.

The vigil will also remember the 500,000 American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012, including those injured or killed in the largest and deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history earlier this year in Las Vegas, where 58 people were killed and more than 500 others injured.

The Dayton Vigil to #EndGunViolence will be part of a nationwide tribute in partnership with the Newtown Foundation and other gun violence prevention organizations.

The vigil will be held at the Christ Baptist Church at 20 W. First St. Wednesday at 5:30 pm and is being organized by Organizing for Action and other grassroots groups.

