Centerville business thwarting winter lice outbreaks with free head checks

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Here’s something that could leave you scratching your head: experts say lice infestations can be worse during the colder months.

Total Lice Removal Treatment Boutique (TLR), one of the only Miami Valley businesses specializing in lice removal, says demand for services has been steadily increasing over the three years it’s been open. The Centerville based shop has been busy enough recently that owner Wanda Hines is planning to open a second location in Dayton in January.

Hines says there’s no particular ‘busy season’ for lice outbreaks, but she says cases during the colder months typically go untreated longer.

“In the winter time, I find the infestations are a little worse because they think it’s a dry scalp or dandruff and they’re not thinking, ‘Hey that’s a lice itch,'” Hines explained.

TLR averages about 20 clients, mostly young children, per week. Hines says business tends to pick up during the school year, but no season is immune to lice outbreaks. She says she often fields panicked calls from parents.

“People call me and they’re crying and they’re really upset about it,” Hines said. “I just tell them, ‘Calm down. It’s not bed bugs or cancer, it’s lice.'”

Though the pest is relatively easy to treat and is only transferred through direct contact to hair, a louse can transfer between hosts within 30 seconds of contact.

According to Hines, 40 percent of people affected by lice don’t feel an itch or other discomfort. She also says a new strain of so-called ‘super lice’ is evolving to become more resistant to over-the-counter treatments.

TLR carries its own brand of treatment products that Hines says is more effective and less chemically formulated than many products.

The shop also offers free head checks every Tuesday. During the month of January, regularly priced $10 head checks will be discounted to $5 to celebrate the new location’s grand opening.

Hines is also offering free head checks to any school district interested in receiving them.

TLR is located at 40 E. Franklin Street in Centerville.

The new location will be at 7816 N Dixie in Dayton.

You can find more information here.